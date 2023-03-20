Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

