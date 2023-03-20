Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

