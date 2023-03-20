Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,608,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.38. 46,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,211. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.