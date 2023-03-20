Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,442,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $278.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.