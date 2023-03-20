Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 296 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.61. 76,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

