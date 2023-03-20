Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PERI. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $674,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Perion Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Perion Network by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

