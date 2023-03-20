Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 147,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 741,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

About Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Perion Network by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.