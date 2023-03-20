Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 147,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 741,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
