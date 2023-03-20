PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $364.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

PetMed Express Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

