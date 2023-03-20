PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
PetMed Express Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $364.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $29.53.
PetMed Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetMed Express (PETS)
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.