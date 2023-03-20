Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Trimmed by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,545,000 after buying an additional 99,389 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,931,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

