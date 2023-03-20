Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNW. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.25. 228,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.