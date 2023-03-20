Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $641.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.22. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 2,377,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 567,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

