PlayDapp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75.54 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $133.51 million and $75.54 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00354331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.55 or 0.25754020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

