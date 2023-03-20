Pollux Coin (POX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.71 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 13% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $27.71 million and $469,639.99 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.55130067 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $441,907.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

