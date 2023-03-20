Polygon (MATIC) Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $9.88 billion and $666.07 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00353783 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.02 or 0.25714168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polygon Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

