Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.20 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Polymath has a total market cap of $165.20 million and approximately $290,231.90 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18271694 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $258,589.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

