Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $20.89. Portillo’s shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 195,043 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

