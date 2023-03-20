POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

PKX stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,112.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

