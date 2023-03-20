POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
POSCO Stock Performance
PKX stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
