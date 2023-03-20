PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
NYSE:PWSC opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.
Insider Activity at PowerSchool
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 647,470 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 265,988 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
