Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
