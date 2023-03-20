Premia 24 Hour Volume Tops $266,193.20 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Premia has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $266,193.20 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

