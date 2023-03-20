Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.27.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $144.37. 2,675,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

