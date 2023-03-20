Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

