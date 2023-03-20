PROS (NYSE:PRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,935. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,456,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

