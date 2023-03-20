ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.38. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 4,975,709 shares traded.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
