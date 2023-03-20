ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.47

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 422978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

