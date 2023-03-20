Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
Shares of PTGX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $27.41.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
