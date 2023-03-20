Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.28 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Proton has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00355971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.01 or 0.25873249 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,921,359,923 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.