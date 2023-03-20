PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in PTC by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PTC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

