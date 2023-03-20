Pundi X (New) Reaches Market Cap of $126.31 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $126.31 million and $58.25 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00355660 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.10 or 0.25854261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.50817898 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $21,442,722.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

