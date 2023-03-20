PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PureCycle Technologies traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 622,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,999,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.