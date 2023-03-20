PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.67.

PVH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.96. 190,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PVH by 29.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 124.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 183,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

