QITMEER NETWORK Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $622,975.05 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.31893887 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $649,052.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

