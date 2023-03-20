Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $115,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

