Quant Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $27.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $130.20 or 0.00465856 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00353783 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.02 or 0.25714168 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
