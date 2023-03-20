Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $98.49 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $9.85 or 0.00035667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $98.49 million and $101,462.19 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.87362556 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66,567.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

