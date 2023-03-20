Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 99.5% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Quantum has a market cap of $11,232.48 and $182,581.90 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00201951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,343.70 or 1.00058320 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001003 USD and is down -49.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,390.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars.

