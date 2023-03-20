QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $60.23 million and approximately $140,376.61 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

