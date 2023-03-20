QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QDEL. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.83.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.9 %

QDEL stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 137.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 43.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 321,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 96,746 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.