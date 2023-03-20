QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on QDEL. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.9 %
QDEL stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
