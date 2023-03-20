Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QLT. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 101 ($1.23).

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON QLT traded up GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 83.30 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.07.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.