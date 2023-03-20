Rakon (RKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.00 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Rakon has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $50.00 million and approximately $6,330.04 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

