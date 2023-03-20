Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.53

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 3342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 1,135,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

