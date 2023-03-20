Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of RJF traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.13. 293,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

