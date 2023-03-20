Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 925,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,641. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.