RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $722.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

