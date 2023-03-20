RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
RCM Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $12.85 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 60.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
