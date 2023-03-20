RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $12.85 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 60.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

