Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 229,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.45%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

