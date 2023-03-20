Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $747.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $746.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

