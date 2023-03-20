Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $802.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $747.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

