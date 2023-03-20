Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $802.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $747.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

