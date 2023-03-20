RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $191.90 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

