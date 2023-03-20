Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,166. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Renren Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Renren by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

