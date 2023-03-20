Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RENN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,166. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.
Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Renren
Renren Company Profile
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.